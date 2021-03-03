February 21, 2021
Anchorage, AL - Jane Barbian, age 76, of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Feb. 21, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born in Waunakee, Wisconsin, to parents Caroline and Jack Barbian who have preceded her in death. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Waunakee High School.
Her first apartment was in Madison where she worked in the Physics Department and attended the UW. One of her roommates was Edna Ripp, also a Waunakeean, who became a lifelong friend.
In 1975, Jane decided she needed a change and so decided to go visit her old roommate, Edna, who now was an R.N. and living in Alaska. Jane and another friend started their long journey driving over 1,000 miles on a single gravel road. Once arriving, she fell in love with Alaska and never left. Eventually, she worked for the state of Alaska in the office of special prosecutors.
She is survived by brothers Richard, Jerry, Jim (Mary); sisters Carol and Nancy (Gulyas); nephew Zoltan (Kimberly) Gulyas, Katie (Paul) Long.
There will be no formal service at this time. She will be cremated, and her ashes returned to Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Please, no flowers, etc. Instead, make a donation in her name to your local Humane Society.
The family cannot express enough of their gratitude to Edna (Ripp) Resari, Deb Clemson and Gloria Menzel for their car of Jane in her last moments.
