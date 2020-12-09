October 31, 2020
Kissimmee, FL - Pollock, Joyce Elaine (Wilcox)
Waunakee / Florida: Joyce Elaine (Wilcox) Pollock, passed away October 31st, due to complications from Covid-19. She was born on August 3rd, 1931 to Harold and Margret Wilcox, at the Ringling Brothers Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband of sixty nine years, Ronald Pollock and her six children. Scott Pollock, Lynn Herren, Ronna Dunigan, Jeff Pollock, Luke Pollock and Elizabeth Kirschbaum.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.