Joyce Elaine (Wilcox) Pollock

October 31, 2020

Kissimmee, FL - Pollock, Joyce Elaine (Wilcox)

Waunakee / Florida: Joyce Elaine (Wilcox) Pollock, passed away October 31st, due to complications from Covid-19. She was born on August 3rd, 1931 to Harold and Margret Wilcox, at the Ringling Brothers Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband of sixty nine years, Ronald Pollock and her six children. Scott Pollock, Lynn Herren, Ronna Dunigan, Jeff Pollock, Luke Pollock and Elizabeth Kirschbaum.

