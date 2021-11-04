Emily E. Scheller

October 19, 2021
Grand Blanc, MI - Emily Esther (Jones) Scheller was called to her heavenly home on October 19, 2021. She was 92 years old. Emily was born August 1, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri and was the only child of Jonathan Franklin Jones and Ethelyn Mae (Crist) Jones. Emily grew up in Unionville, Missouri and graduated from high school in 1947. She was valedictorian of her class. Emily went on to study at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois earning a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. While a student at Northwestern she met William (Bill) Alfred Scheller. They were married on September 10, 1951. During the Korean War Bill was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and Emily worked as a secretary for Bank of America in San Diego, California. Following his discharge, they returned to Northwestern University, where Bill earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering.
Emily and Bill moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1955, when he took a position with Standard Oil of California. They were blessed with two children: son William (W.L.) Louis Scheller II in 1958 and daughter Katherine (Kit) Elizabeth Scheller in 1963. Bill accepted a position on the Chemical Engineering faculty of the University of Nebraska and the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in September 1963. Emily earned a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Nebraska. She did research while the family lived for a year in Erlangen, Germany, where Bill was a guest professor at the University of Erlangen-Nurnberg. In 1977 Emily joined Precision Machine in Lincoln, Nebraska as Office Manager. She continued with the company for 10 years. She left to travel with Bill, spend time with grandchildren, and pursue her own interests. Her travels with Bill included destinations in Europe, Brazil, and China. Emily was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) sorority and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Following Bill's death from cancer November 30, 1996, Emily continued to live in her home and was a Prayer Warrior for Christ Lincoln. She enjoyed visits from Kit and W.L. along with their spouses Stewart and Kathy, and of course the grandchildren. In 2019 she decided to move to Fallbrook Assisted Living. With a notable decline in her health during 2021, W.L. and Kit brought her to Grand Blanc, Michigan to be closer to family members.
Emily is survived by her daughter, Katherine E. (Kit) Price and son-in-law, Stewart W. Price, Waunakee; and her son Dr. W.L. Scheller II and daughter-in-law, Katherine A. Scheller, Grand Blanc, Michigan. Emily had six grandchildren: Gwendolyn C. Price, Tempe, Arizona; Weston S. Price, Waunakee; Josette G. Price, Waunakee; William R. Scheller and wife Ashley, Ankeny, Iowa; Elizabeth J. McCasland, Houston, Texas; Deborah E. Scheller, Grand Blanc, Michigan;. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Emily's funeral will be on Thursday November 4th at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) at Faith Lutheran Church 12534 Holly Rd. in Grand Blanc, Michigan. There will be a visitation at the church at 10:30 am (Eastern Time). The funeral service will be streamed and available for later viewing on YouTube. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday November 3rd from 6:00-8:00 pm at Hill Funeral Home, 11723 S. Saginaw St. in Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439. Burial will be at Unionville Cemetery in Unionville, Missouri. Memorials should be sent to Hill Funeral Home and designated for either the Benjamin McCasland Scholarship Fund at Kettering University, Flint, Michigan or William A. and Emily E. Scheller Student Activity Fund at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Nebraska.