Jan Annette "Pogo" Niebuhr

September 24, 1938 - December 29, 2020
Madison / Waunakee, WI - Jan "Pogo" Niebuhr, age 82, of Waunakee, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, just a few weeks after the love of her life, Ed, passed away. She was born on Sept. 24, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William and Etha (Young) Polglase.
Jan graduated from Madison East High School with the class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Ed Niebuhr on May 9, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member. Jan worked for Welch's Embers and The 7E's for many years. Together, Jan and Ed worked hard over the years to build their business, Ed Niebuhr Lighting, retiring in 2016.
Jan will be greatly missed, by her daughter, Kelly (Jon) Mortrud; her beloved granddog, Boodles; and by other special family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ed Niebuhr; her parents; and seven siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. A spring celebration will be held when we can all get together safely; for an invitation, please email Kelly at kelly.mortrud@pobox.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilda's Club of Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
