Lucien Gormont

Lucien Victor Gormont, 91, died peacefully on April 14, 2020 in Reston, VA. He was born in Paris, France on May 25, 1928, to Natalia Milstein (born in Odessa, Russia) and Paul Goldenberg (born in Focsani, Romania). His parents met on a blind date in Paris in 1926 and were soon married. Seeking to escape Nazi persecution during WWII, young Lucien and his family departed France aboard the steamer, Cabo de Hornos, headed for Buenos Aires, Argentina. However, the trip was interrupted and Vichy-French authorities interned the family for several months in a Moroccan detention camp. They eventually arrived in Argentina in 1942 to start their new life. Lucien again crossed the ocean by steamer, this time a young man of 20 to study engineering at the University of Toronto. Soon after graduating, he met Alicia Bartolome, daughter of an expatriate French-Argentine family living in Montreal. They married on March 8, 1958, and enjoyed many happy years together.
Lucien began his career as an engineer for Bell Telephone working in Canada, New York and Virginia. This experience evolved into a position with the U.S. State Department in 1964 as an international telecommunications engineer. The family lived and traveled throughout Africa, Asia, Europe and Argentina for the next ten years. His children, Monique and Paul, grew up in a home where French, Spanish and English were spoken interchangeably. After permanently settling the family in 1975 in Reston, VA, near museum mecca Washington, D.C., Lucien continued his career, now with the FAA, developing microwave landing systems for airports around the world. Following his retirement in 1992, Lucien travelled across the United States and Europe to explore history, art, museums, and enjoy fine food and wine. He also expanded his photography hobby, and pursued his love of books, concerts and theater, collecting stamps and coins, and enjoying a full life.
Lucien is survived by daughter, Monique Mobley and husband Scott, of Waunakee, WI, and their children Sean and Lauren, and by son, Paul Gormont and wife Corrine and their child of Reston, VA. Lucien loved his three grandchildren unconditionally and immeasurably. Interment will be in Reston where he will be reunited with the love of his life, Alicia, who died in 2014. They lived “La Vie en Rose” and both will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.