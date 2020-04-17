Nancy Vanderploeg, age 82, Waunakee, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, following a brief illness. Nancy was born July 10, 1937, to Wayne and Anna (Adler) Bacon. She married Raymond Vanderploeg and together they owned and operated Van’s Gateway Travel. Raymond preceded her in death in 1991.
She is survived by her children Jon (Jeannie), Chris (Jean), Anne (Roger Mayer), and Mary (John) Massa; 7 grandchildren and her sister Rachel Aaroen. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
