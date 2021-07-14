Jenna Baker

March 31, 1988 - July 6, 2021
Middleton, WI - Middleton: Jenna (Vanden Brook) Baker, age 33 passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at University Hospital in Madison after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Jenna was born March 31, 1988 in Madison the daughter of Mark and Julie Vanden Brook. She married Jesse Baker on June 22, 2013 in Bedford, VA.
Jenna graduated from Waunakee High School in May of 2006. She earned her BA in Journalism from Liberty University and her MBA from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA. Jenna was employed in Human Resources by Genus PLC, parent company of ABS Global, DeForest. Jenna had a loving, caring heart and she was beloved by all who knew her. She was a dedicated sponsor to a child, now a fine young man, for 14 years through Compassion International. Jenna loved trying new things. She loved playing games with family, reading, knitting, painting and writing. She loved being outdoors, going for walks with her husband and daughter, and playing tennis.
Jenna's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her husband Jesse, daughter Nora, parents Mark and Julie, brother Mitch Vanden Brook (fiancé Brady Loomis), sister Jaci Vanden Brook, niece Brooklyn Vanden Brook, mother-in-law Beth Goodwin and husband Mike, father-in-law Jerry Baker and wife Courtney. She is further survived by her maternal grandmother Nancy Kuettel and paternal grandparents Donna and Dave Vanden Brook, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jenna was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Donald Kuettel, and brother-in-law Jeremiah Baker.
The family will have a private memorial and burial on Monday July 12, 2021. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Waunakee, WI. There will also be a Memorial Service honoring Jenna and celebrating her life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 am at Gateway Community Church, 3510 High Road, Middleton, WI. Please join us to honor our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Jenna's life verse: Philippians 4:8 NIV
Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable - If anything is excellent or praiseworthy - think about such things.
