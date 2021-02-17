October 23, 1925 - February 12, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Walter E Pulvermacher, so dearly loved and adored by his family and friends, passed peacefully to heaven to dance with his sweet wife Alice (Heinz) Pulvermacher who preceded him to heaven on June 4, 2017. They were married for 69 years. Wally spent 95 years on this earth sharing his faith, love of family, strong work ethic, and value of friends with his 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. He loved the land and spent his life farming and being a jack of all trades able to fix, remodel or build most anything. He helped all his children build a house (at least once) and showed how to make them a home with his strong faith and the love & kindness he shared with all of his family and friends. He usually wore a smile and a work hat always ready to lend a helping hand. He adored his family and especially loved babies and could magically soothe a fussy child with his sassy charm and good-natured teasing. He loved playing cards, doing puzzles, and tinkering with most anything. He played Sheepshead every Monday night with the "card gang" for over 70 years. He also learned to play guitar and dulcimer and he enjoyed singing to his grandkids or watching them dance. Wally had a very friendly outgoing nature with a ready smile, handshake or hug, and a lot of down to earth common sense and words of wisdom to share.
Born October 23, 1925 to Florian and Henrietta (Lochner) Pulvermacher of Martinsville, the 2nd of 10 children. On June 24, 1948 he married the love of his life Alice Heinz and they had 5 children: Steve Pulvermacher of Portage, Ronald (Trish) Pulvermacher of Cottage Grove, Vic (Tia Scanlon) Pulvermacher of Sun Prairie, Lynn (Rick) Braun of Waunakee, and Rich (Laura) Pulvermacher of Rhinelander. 16 Grandchildren: Julie (Jeff Gabris) Pulvermacher, Nicole Pulvermacher, April Pulvermacher, Kristie (Robert) Pulvermacher-Drape, Valerie Pulvermacher, Jill (Craig) McNaughton, David (Michelle) Pulvermacher, Kyle (Angie) Pulvermacher, Remington and Dane Viney, Kate (Ivan) Barragan, Michael (Ann Tran) Braun, Maria and Rebecca Braun, Heather Pulvermacher, Joshua (Jessie) Pulvermacher. 13 great grandchildren: Bella Gabris, Dontay Roquemore, Jacqueline and Aiden Drape, Madeleine and Sam McNaughton, Charlie Pulvermacher, Jocelyn and Carly Pulvermacher, Liara and Oliver Barragan, Liam and Emma Pulvermacher. 4 great great grandchildren: Danari Roquemore, Amiyah Roquemore, Abriya Brown, and Romeo Roquemore.
He is also survived by one brother George (Barb) Pulvermacher, and two sisters: Florence Hellenbrand and Ann (Glenn) Johnston; and sisters-in-law Jan (Connie) Pulvermacher-Ryan and Margie Tesar. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Alice; daughter-in-law Sharon Pulvermacher; his parents, Florian and Henrietta Pulvermacher; in-laws, John and Philomene Heinz; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Alice Pulvermacher, Norman and Alice Pulvermacher, John and Bernadette (Toots) Pulvermacher; brothers Marcus Pulvermacher and Sylvester Pulvermacher; sister Marilyn Pulvermacher; brothers-in-law, Harvey Tesar and Jim Hellenbrand; Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marion and Ray Noltner, William and Phyllis Heinz, Joan and Leo Wipperfurth, Jean and Nathan Enge.
The family would like to thank Danielle Gintner-Mangiulli for many years of helping Wally and Alice at home, and we would like to thank the staff at Homestead Living and Agrace Hospice for the fabulous care of Wally for the past year when his health suddenly declined after a fall in January 2020. They are the family that were allowed to surround him with loving care during this covid craze.
Private Funeral Services for immediate family only will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St, Waunakee. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Friends and family may watch the service online at stjb.org by clicking on Live Stream either at the time of service or later. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be decided at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
