Edwin "Ed" Krutchten

May 12, 1927 - December 23, 2020
Waunakee, WI - Edwin (Ed) Kruchten died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1927 on a farm in the town of Berry, near Cross Plains, WI to Mary (Maier) and Joseph Kruchten. While growing up, he helped on the farm and developed a life-long interest in farming. In 1948, he began working at MG&E. He suffered a back injury and was hospitalized at St. Mary's in Madison where he met his wife Betty, who was a nurse there. They were married in 1955. Later, he was electrocuted at work and was unable to return to work at MG& E. He began working as an insurance agent for Wisconsin Life Insurance. In 1962, He and Betty bought Rest Haven nursing home and began their career in long-term-care. Later, he became administrator, and then owner of Waunakee Manor, Arbor View and Sun Prairie Health Care Center. He and Betty worked together until 2011 when they retired, but continued to be very interested in the businesses.
Ed was a very hard-working, intelligent and independent man with strong convictions. He was compassionate and generous and helped many people over the years. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and believed strongly in the sanctity of all life, including the unborn. He had a very funny and clever sense of humor. He loved his wife and family dearly and enjoyed spending time with all of them. In addition, he enjoyed reading, traveling, music and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his precious wife of 64 and 1/2 years, Betty , in August,2019. In addition, his beloved parents, brothers: Albert (Mahala), Joe, George (Barb), Roman (Irene), Henry (Betty,Rosie,Vera), sister: Ann (Henry) Stuntebeck, infant sister Evelyn, nieces: Marie ( Stuntebeck) Lynch and Paula Kudrna, along with many special brother and sister-in-laws predeceased him.
He is survived by his children: Lou Ann (Gary) Bizub, Dave (Lynn),Carol (Terry) Heimerl, Mark (Janel), Jane (Randy) George, Jeff (Chris), and Rob (Kristi). 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Theresa (Henry) Schroeder. In addition he is survived by sister's-in-law: Marion Kudrna, Marge Kaye, Irene Kruchten, Mary Alice McMullen, Helen Polacek, Patti Neumaier and Ethel Howard as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Motl for many years of exceptional care of Ed. They would also like to thank Dr. Clifford Anderson for his compassionate care, as well as the many other wonderful Dean Care doctors. In addition, they would like to thank Monsignor Gunn for all his spiritual care, kindness and support.
Per the families request a private funeral service was held and burial took place in the church cemetery.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. The Mass can be livestreamed at STJB.org
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
