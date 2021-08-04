December 8, 1950 - January 12, 2021
Las Vegas, NV - Former Waunakee resident, Yvonne L. Fangmeyer, 70, was granted her angel wings in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021.
Yvonne was born December 8th, 1950 in Portage WI to Marvin and Lorraine Beutler. She became a child of God when she was baptized and later confirmed her faith in Christ at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield, WI.
The family lived in Westfield, WI and moved to Morrisonville, WI where Yvonne attended Deforest High School. She graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1969. Yvonne continued her education at U.W. Platteville. She received her Bachelors Degree in Sociology and Psychology and graduated with honors in 1973.
A visitation will be held at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, on Friday, August 6 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at VIENNA CEMETERY, Hwy 113, on Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 AM.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI