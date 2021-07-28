December 6, 1944 - July 25, 2021
Waunakee/Westport, WI - The world lost a beautiful soul on July 25th, 2021 when Paul Willihnganz, of Waunakee, passed away at home surrounded by his family.
Paul was born on December 6, 1944 in Iron Mountain, MI, to Sylvester and Beatrice Willihnganz. Paul graduated from Beaver Dam High School and attended UW Whitewater, "the Harvard of the Midwest" as he liked to call it. He married the love of his life, Terri (Cloyd) Willihnganz, in 1965. Together they raised four children, Wendy, Tim, Heidi, and Heather. He worked for the Department of Natural Resources in Human Resources for 35 years and retired on his 55th birthday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Beatrice Willihnganz, and his wife Terri Willihnganz and his niece, Stephanie Willihnganz. He is survived by his children, Wendy (Kent) Eilenfeldt, Tim Willihnganz, Heidi (Mike) Ableidinger, and Heather (Chad) Wagner. They were blessed with six grandchildren: Kayla (Michael) Eilenfeldt, Tyler Eilenfeldt, Morgan Ableidinger, Addison Ableidinger, Meg Wagner and Owen Wagner.
Paul will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and warm and caring personality. A man of routine, Paul loved his daily reading of the paper, answering questions on his favorite show, Jeopardy, and watching the news. Paul's other interests included cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, refinishing furniture, mall walking, Culver's malts, and spending time with his family which often included sharing his wealth of knowledge of history and current events.
A Memorial service will be held at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church 5460 Mary Lake Rd Waunakee on Wed. Aug 4 at 11:00 a.m. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorial contributions can be gifted in Paul's name to the Carbone Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
