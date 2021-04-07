May 14, 1957 - April 1, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Rebecca "Becky" Halpin-Beck, age 63, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in Waukesha, WI on May 14, 1957 to Donald and Darlene (Hales) Halpin. She married Michael Beck on Oct. 29, 1982 in Hartland, WI.
Becky and Mike have resided in Waunakee for the past 19 years. She was employed at Physicians Plus until her recent retirement.
Becky was very active with her church, Bashford United Methodist, and was their website operator. She also participated in many other activities with the church as well. Additionally, she created and ran "AUsome Adult Group"—a support group for adults with autism.
Survivors include her husband, Mike; a daughter, Olivia Beck; a son, Zachary (Maeghan) Beck; mother, Darlene Wallschlager; and siblings, Barbara George, Mike Halpin, and Vickie Franke.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Halpin; stepfather, Lester Wallschlager; and brother, David Halpin.
A private funeral service will be held at Bashford UMC on Friday, April 9, 2021. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Becky's name to Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin, 437 S Yellowstone Drive Ste 217A, Madison, WI 53719.
Share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Service
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
