Joseph John "Joe" Meyer

May 20, 1941 - June 5, 2021
Waunakee/Appleton, WI - Joseph "Joe" John Meyer, 80, passed away on June 5, 2021 at Appleton Medical Center, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Joe was born on May 20, 1941 to Ethelbert and Teresa (Koch) Meyer. He attended Catfish School, Westport and graduated high school in Waunakee. He married his high school sweetheart Bonnie (Bernards) on October 14, 1961 in Waunakee, where they raised three children. Joe and Bonnie had each other's support while working side by side in the restaurant business. Their greatest accomplishment was as owners of CJ's restaurants in Madison. In their later years they worked together opening Culver's restaurants around the midwest until settling in Appleton. After 59 years of marriage, Bonnie preceded Joe in death on February 4, 2021. Joe had such a positive attitude, even after being confined to a wheelchair for the past three years. He loved socializing with family and friends while enjoying a great meal with his favorite cocktail.
Joe will be missed by his children, Mike (Julie), DeForest, Jill (Mike) Weber, Waunakee, and Christi (Brian) Niesen, Waynesville, Ill. He also had 13 grandchildren, Mark (Shani), Bob and Lyndsey Meyer; Andrew (Mollie) and Tyler Weber; Jeff (Elaine), Garrett, Sarah, Levi (Mikaela), Cara, Matthew, Hannah and Stephanie Niesen, along with six great-grandchildren. Joe was survived by his brothers Ralph Meyer and Dan Meyer; brother and sister-in-laws Paul (Dolores) Bernards, Carole Stangler, and Jenne (Bob) Weichmann.
A private celebration of life for Joe and Bonnie is planned.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Jack Anderson, MD, William Conkright, MD, Charles Cheng MD, Barb and Dan from Community Care and the wonderful staff at Care Partners in Appleton where he resided for the past 2 years.
Memorials may be given in his name to Care Partners Assisted Living, 5101 N. French Road, Appleton, WI.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, WI