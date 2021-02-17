Thomas Robert heibel

December 16, 1964 - February 9, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Thomas "Tom" Robert Heibel, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Madison, WI. He was born on December 16, 1964, the son of the late Robert Heibel and Marilyn (Laufenberg) Heibel. Tom graduated from Waunakee High School in 1983 and participated in cross country and track where he earned many awards. He went on to earn a B.S in Criminal Justice from UW Platteville. Tom worked his entire career in the insurance industry and was employed by Cuna Mutual group at the time of his passing.
He married the love of his life Julie (Johnson) Heibel on June 18, 1994. Tom was a devoted husband, dad and family man who had many stories to tell. He was an avid Packers and Badger fan and enjoyed all activities, especially those involving family and friends. Tom enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, which he learned from his father. Being involved in his community and the Autism Society was particularly important to him. He looked forward to spending a week each summer at Moon Beach in St. Germain, where he met and found friends that supported his children with autism. This trip became a favorite family tradition.
Anyone who knew Tom knew he was competitive, and very particular, especially with his flat top haircut and his lawn. He even loved to beat his kids at Candyland! Tom had many nicknames over the years, such as Bomber, Hollywood, Mr. Incredible, Crew and Flash. He will be missed and remembered by so many.
Survivors include his wife, his "Princess", Julie of Waunakee; three sons, Camden (Alicia) Heibel of Sun Prairie, and Zachary and Bailey Heibel of Waunakee; his mother, Marilyn (Heibel) Zeman of Lodi; three sisters, Dawn (David) Helt of Sauk City, Lori (Kevin) Rademacher of Rochester, MN and Jennifer (Mark Lamers) Heibel of McFarland; four stepsiblings, Michele (Roger) Wipperfurth of Dane, Mark (Belinda) Zeman of Lodi, Tracy (Karl) Sachtjen of Lodi, and Terri (Nichie) Bendt-Zeman of Brooklyn;
three grandsons; Addison, Madden and Maximus Heibel of Sun Prairie; and many other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Heibel in 1988; and stepfather, Donald "Zeke" Zeman in 2017.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee, WI 53597. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing rules will be required for the safety of all attendees. The service will be Live Streamed at stjb.org at 11:00 a.m. and in the future as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made payable to Waunakee Special Olympics or Camp Awesum, 1487 Moon Beach Rd, St. Germain,WI 54558
Our dad was Tom.
Our dad was kind.
Our dad was responsible.
Our dad was selfless.
Our dad was our superhero.
We love you Dad.
