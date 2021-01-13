February 8, 1943 - December 28, 2020
Waunakee, WI - JoAnn M. Tremain passed from this life at Agrace hospice Center - Fitchburg on December 28, 2020 with her loved ones by her side.
JoAnn was born in San Francisco on February 8, 1943 to her parents, Frank W. and Maxine (Wolfgrem) Avery. After growing up in Mauston, WI, she attended Madison College to study Commercial Art. She later on married her former classmate, Stephen Tremain. This union lasted for 55 years until her death.
During those years, she gave birth to and raised 6 children, Laura, Toby, Annie, Stephen, Nicole, and Joseph. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maxine Avery; two sisters, Kathleen McFarlane and Pamela Thompson; and an infant son, Stevie. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Tremain; sister, Mischa Miller; brother, Craig Avery; children, Laura (Bryan) Forbes, Toby Tremain (fiancé, Jeff Misencik) Antoinette Tremain (partner, Dennis Laufenburg), Nicole (husband, Chris) Woodcock, and Joseph Tremain; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI.
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
