Waunakee/Westport, WI - Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, William (Bill) John Erickson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after a brief illness. Bill was born to Maynard W. Erickson and Leona (Rosenfeldt) Erickson on August 14, 1942 in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He received his education in Loyal graduating from Loyal High School in 1960 and two years later from Madison Business College after which he started employment with Struck and Irwin. In 1966 he began his career at Demco retiring in 2004 as Vice President of Operations. Bill has been a member of Waunakee Rotary since 1976 enjoying performing community services and camaraderie with the club and humanitarian work in Honduras and Haiti. He'll be remembered for his fun loving ways, his love for his family and friends, his "Mr. Fix-it" abilities, his love of boating and cottage on the river.
Bill married his high school sweetheart on November 9, 1963, Jeanette Elsinger Erickson who survives. He is further survived by his daughters Jill (Robert) Neimon, Susan (Matt) Tapp, grandchildren Cassidy Steinberg, Gabrielle Steinberg, Amanda Neimon, Max Neimon and Will Neimon.
Funeral services were held on Thurs. Dec 16, 2021 at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Waunakee.
Our thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at SSM Health for their kindness and caring during Bill's illness. In lieu of flowers a Memorial will be established by the family at a later date.