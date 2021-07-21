April 26, 1924 - July 13, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Mary Ann "Mae" Wipperfurth, age 97, passed away at home surrounded by family, on July 13, 2021. Mae was born in Marxville, WI on April 26, 1924, to Louis and Theresa (Meinholz) Meier.
Mae married Robert J. Wipperfurth on September 26, 1946, after his return from serving in the Pacific during WWII. They settled in Waunakee, where they lovingly raised their 10 children.
Early in their marriage they enjoyed fishing, traveling, and participating in card club. Later, they enjoyed weekends at their lake house, often hosting their growing family and many friends. Mae was a talented seamstress, making her children's clothes when they were young. She also enjoyed tatting, quilting, painting ceramics, and gardening. Her rhubarb desserts were always in demand at family parties. Mae was known as the Euchre queen of the family, with everyone wanting her as their winning partner.
She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and their Women's Auxiliary. She also was a member of the American Legion Post 360 Women's Auxiliary, and she served as president for several terms. Recently, she was honored for 65 years of continuous membership.
Survivors include her children: Lois Schuren, Gerald (Nancy), Lucy (Doug) Stamm, Gordon (Camille), Mary (Donald) Hoffman, Marlene Prescott (Dennis Acker), Alan (Iris), Arthur (Diana), Lisa (John) Nikula, Lanita (Ronald) Haag and her AFS daughter, Titiporn (Apichai) Puntasen; 30 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; siblings: Rosalie (Norbert) Michels, and Tressa Kalscheuer Meier; in-laws: Ann Wipperfurth, Dolores (Bernard) Frey, Joe (Nancy) Wipperfurth, Raymond Wipperfurth, Helen (Ronald) Meinholz, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; sons-in-law: Douglas "D.C" Schuren, and John Prescott; granddaughter: Amy Wipperfurth; siblings: Rita (Edward) Endres, Albert (Barbara) Meier, Joseph (Margaret) Meier, and Stanley Kalscheuer; in-laws: Arthur, Sylvester (Arlene), Alvin, Jerome (Gloria), Leo (Joan), Patricia (Donald) Swingle, and Shirley Wipperfurth.
The family gives a huge, heartfelt thank you to Mom's amazing caregivers: Emily, Olga, Julie, Cynthia, Hannah, Agrace Hospice, and to her daughters Mary, Marlene, Lisa and Lucy, and granddaughter Andrea.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Waunakee, WI 53597.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513