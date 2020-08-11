MADISON, WI/CHICAGO, IL – Maria Ann Falkner, age 53, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Maria will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. Maria is survived by her daughter, Delaney; sister, Milissa (Steve) Statz; niece, Lauren Statz; and nephew, Matt Statz. Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be held at FPC of Waunakee at a later date. Please keep Maria and her family in your prayers.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
