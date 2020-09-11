On Saturday, September 5th, at the age of 67, Tom Rake of Waunakee was called home to his Heavenly Father. Tom was born August 30, 1953 in Corona, California, while his father served in the U.S Marine Corps. He was born to the late Rose Ann Rake (Oechsner) and Harold Rake. Tom grew up on the family dairy farm in the town of Calamus and attended Columbus High School. He was an active member of the Calba Winners 4-H club and Presidents of the Columbus FFA Chapter. In 1969 Tom began his venture into Chester White and Purebred hogs. A tough decision had to be made in 1971 after the death of his father. Instead of attending Iowa State, he chose to stay home and run the family farm. While pursuing his passion, he met the love of his life, Diane (Gubin), at the Dodge County Fair. On Sept 28, 1974, they were married in Juneau, WI. They settled in Waunakee, WI where they began their own family homestead. Tom was a man who wore many hats “literally”. Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed fishing, hunting, selling real estate, being outside, and mowing the lawn. Tom will continue to live on as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, mentor and friend. His motto was “We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.” Tom’s legacy will live on in the youth that he has supported over the years through FFA and 4-H. Rake Genetics will carry on.
Tom’s dreams will live on with his wife, Diane; son Tim Rake (Jenny), Lodi WI; daughter Carmen Sperle (Luther), Stoughton WI; daughter Molly Arand (Kevin) DeForest WI; and daughter Elizabeth Rake (Scott Zimmerman), Sun Prairie WI. His pride and joy were his grandchildren Samantha and Summer Rake, Emma and Kasen Sperle, and Baby Baylor Arand the light in our darkness. He is further survived by his siblings Dave Rake (Ann), Karen Derr (Mike), Karol Larson, Gregg Rake (David) and father-in-law Don Gubin as well as many other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family members. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, mother-in law Margaret Gubin, and brother-in-law Don Gubin.
His family will be called from God and given strength to come together for a private Catholic Mass on Friday, Sept 11, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 at the homestead in Waunakee, WI. All friends, family and neighbors who wish to celebrate his life and support his family are welcome to attend an Open House which will be from 12 to 5 pm with considerations for Covid and social distancing.
We wish to extend our deepest and heartfelt gratitude to the Waunakee EMS and Fire Department, Dane County Sheriffs and Msgr. Gunn. We are all deeply humbled by the out pouring of love and support during these difficult times. We were not prepared or ready, but our faith and support is showing us light and love. Enjoy your coffee and cinnamon rolls.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.