Robert Neitzel Jr.

WAUNAKEE – Robert Edgar Neitzel Jr., age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Bob was born on August 2, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Patricia Neitzel. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1974. After high school he worked at Rexnord then became a concrete mason. He moved to Waunakee to work for Techline and the last 26 years he worked at Nord Gear. Bob loved golfing, running, playing softball and especially fishing. Every available picture of Bob was of him on a boat or holding many fish.
Bob is survived by his siblings, Diane (James) Windsor, Brian (Renee), and Daniel (Kathy); nieces/nephews, Tony (Lisa) Windsor, Brad Windsor (Nicole Sherman), Katie (Justin) Dahm, Brianna, Zachary, Shawn Ross, Jenny McDermott, Laura (Johnny) Blundell, Jessica McDermott, and Kyle; long time partner, Maggie Brozek; step children, Ann Brozek, Cyndi (James) Raabe, and Gary Brozek; and grandchildren, Madyson Frish and Crystal Brozek. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVIID-19, private family services were held. Burial took place at Union Grove Cemetery at Harshaw, WI.
Bobby had a bright smile and will be greatly missed by all.
