Waunakee, WI - Duane K. Somerville, 91, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. He was born August 21, 1931, the son of Robert Earl and Ruth Mae (Glennie) Somerville. Duane grew up on a North Bend, Wisconsin farm. He attended the Mill Creek School in North Bend and graduated from Melrose High School in 1949.
After a short employment, he joined the U.S. Army in January of 1951. He took basic training in California, served two years in Panama, then spent a year at Ft. Carson, Colorado.
In January of 1955 Duane joined the U.S. Air Force. He served 21 months in Australia, served two terms in Vietnam, served 18 months in Panama, then Germany. After serving 20 years, Duane retired in January, 1972.
He became employed by Mayville Engineering in Mayville, WI and worked there 25 years before retiring in 1996.
Duane became a member of the Winnebago-Itasca Travelers Motor Home Club and remained a member until 2015.
Duane greatly looked forward to and enjoyed being with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fishing and hunting were his sports and watching the Packers and Badgers. He also enjoyed fine painting.
Duane moved to Waunakee in 2014, joining the America Legion, VFW and Peace Lutheran Church.
He married Shirley Schantz Davidson on October 14, 2000. They continued to camp and travel with the Winnebago Club.
Duane is survived by step-daughters, Debbie (Larry) Ganser, Lodi and Doreen (Scott) Tinsley, Kentucky; grandchildren, Sue (Brian) Faber, Lodi, Stephanie Ganser, Lodi, Ashley (Aric) Hinrichs, Middleton, Brandon (Emily) Ganser, Lodi, James Wyland Tinsley, Kentucky, and John Hendrix Tinsley, Kentucky; great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Emily Faber, Rylee Hinrichs, and Hazel Ganser; and one great-grandson, Bryce Faber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Shirley (2021), brothers Robert, John and Wendell, and sisters Charlotte and Jesse Rae.
The family would like to thank Hannah, Jodie, Kristin and Derek at Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and loving care of Duane. Special thanks to Pastor Doug Lokken of Peace Lutheran Church for his visits that Duane looked forward to and loved.