Evelyn F. (Ballweg) "Evie" Acker

Waunakee, WI - Evelyn "Evie" F. (Ballweg) Acker, age 93, died at Waunakee Manor on August 3, 2022. She was born in Roxbury, Wisconsin on June 28, 1929, to Florian and Emma (Breunig) Ballweg. Evelyn married Jerome H. "Jim" Acker on September 2, 1947, at St. Norbert's Church in Roxbury. Jerome preceded her in death on May 5, 2002.
Evie was a devoted housewife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was devoted to her religion, being a member of St. Peter's Church in Ashton where she sang in the choir, organized fish fries and church events.
Evie enjoyed being a homemaker and a farmer's wife, but she especially loved gardening, canning, baking, playing Bingo, crocheting, ceramics, puzzles, going on bus trips, attending family functions, and playing cards with family and friends.
When she wasn't a homemaker, Evie performed several jobs throughout her life, which included cleaning houses, working at Jordan's Supermarket in Middleton, waitressing at Rennebohm's Drugstore at the Westgate Mall in Madison, and McDonald's in Middleton.
Evie and Jim were also one of the original organizers and vendors at the Dane County Farmer's Market on Madison's Capitol Square, which kept them busy for over 35 years. This market is now the nation's largest farmer's market.
Evie always loved learning and didn't have an opportunity to go to high school as a child. In 2019, she received an honorary high school diploma from Waunakee High School on her 90th birthday.
In 2007 Evie moved to the Cannery Row Senior Apartments, Waunakee. The staff and residents there became her second family. She lived there until 2022, before moving to Waunakee Manor.
She is survived by five children, Pat (Joe), Dick (Ruth), Arnie, Ruth (Kevin), Colleen (Mark); daughter-in-law, Diane (Dave); eleven grandchildren, Wendy, Joe (Jackie), Tracy (Jeff), Rich (Sara), Sarah (Matt), B.J. (Melanie), Lee (Lacey), Ashley, Ben, Kayla, and Morgan; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is further survived by seven sisters-in-law, Fran, Lois, Janet, Helen, Jeanette, Jane, and Pat.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Kara; three brothers; four sisters; and many in-laws.
A "special" thank you goes out to Dr. Dowling, all the staff at SSM Health, the Waunakee Manor/Assisted Living, and Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful treatment our mother and family received.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Peter's Church in Ashton. Burial took place at the church cemetery.
