Evelyn F. (Ballweg) "Evie" Acker

June 28, 1929 - August 3, 2022

Waunakee, WI - Evelyn "Evie" F. (Ballweg) Acker, age 93, died at Waunakee Manor on August 3, 2022. She was born in Roxbury, Wisconsin on June 28, 1929, to Florian and Emma (Breunig) Ballweg. Evelyn married Jerome H. "Jim" Acker on September 2, 1947, at St. Norbert's Church in Roxbury. Jerome preceded her in death on May 5, 2002.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Acker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.