Waunakee, WI - Janet Kay (Senn) Wischhoff, died March 30, 2023 at Homestead Living in Waunakee. Jan was born in Monroe, WI to Jake and Edna Senn and grew up on the family dairy farm in Jordan Township near Browntown. She always had fond memories of her life on the farm and close family ties with Mom and Dad, and brother Jerry, and sister Jo, that they worked together and played together. The neighborhood connections with farm families near by that depended on one another for harvesting and any needed help. Jan attended Grove country one room school, and graduated eighth grade head of her class.
Jan graduated from Monroe Senior High School and was active in St. John's UCC in Monroe. She then went to Madison Business College and worked at Oscar Mayer for the home economist. Jan lived with five other roommates above Nick's Bar on State Street and these six ladies have remained good friends ever since.
Jan then decided to go to college and moved to Menomonie and attended Stout State College. It was there that she met a lot of nice people, including her husband John. They were married in Monroe in 1965, and graduated from Stout in 1966. From there they moved to Pontiac Michigan where Jan taught Home EC for a year before the birth of son James. From that point on Jan was a stay at home Mom. Jan and John have three children; James "Jim", Joel, and Jennifer, and nine grandchildren. James and Terri's sons Houston and Dylan Wischhoff, Joel's children Brendan, Owen, Claire, Aidan and Ian Wischhoff, and Jennifer and Rodd's daughters, Jade and Claudia Endres.
Jan and John moved to Duluth MN actually a little Finnish community, Esko, and found it a wonderful place to live and work. John's job change brought them back to the Madison area, and they settled in Waunakee. Jan has always loved children, not just ours and our grandchildren, but all children and was a teacher at heart. Jan had MS for fifty years and in later years got Dementia, but she demonstrated a trait she was very proud of, her Swiss Determination! In retirement Jan and John enjoyed their cabin Up North and made several trips to Maui and the Kaanapali Beach Hotel.
A celebration of Jan's life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI, 53705. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until 11:30 am, followed by a service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Jan's name to the American Family Children's Hospital, or the charity of your choice.