Janet Kay (Senn) Wischhoff
Buy Now

February 13, 1943 - March 30, 2023

Waunakee, WI - Janet Kay (Senn) Wischhoff, died March 30, 2023 at Homestead Living in Waunakee. Jan was born in Monroe, WI to Jake and Edna Senn and grew up on the family dairy farm in Jordan Township near Browntown. She always had fond memories of her life on the farm and close family ties with Mom and Dad, and brother Jerry, and sister Jo, that they worked together and played together. The neighborhood connections with farm families near by that depended on one another for harvesting and any needed help. Jan attended Grove country one room school, and graduated eighth grade head of her class.