Jerome John "Jerry" Koch
Buy Now

June 12, 1934 - August 16, 2022

Waunakee, WI - Jerome John Koch, 88, passed away peacefully on Tues. August 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born to Melchior and Mary (Kruchten) Koch of Cross Plains, WI on June 12, 1934. He was married to Joan Karls on April 21, 1956.