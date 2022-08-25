Jerome John "Jerry" Koch

Waunakee, WI - Jerome John Koch, 88, passed away peacefully on Tues. August 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born to Melchior and Mary (Kruchten) Koch of Cross Plains, WI on June 12, 1934. He was married to Joan Karls on April 21, 1956.
Jerry graduated from DeForest High School in 1952. He was drafted and served in the Army from 1956 to 1958 where he proudly earned a good conduct medal. Jerry retired after 35 years as an instrument mechanic for Oscar Mayer. He lived with Joan in Waunakee for 63 years where they were lifelong members of St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church.
Jerry enjoyed wood working/carving, Packer football, and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. He loved a good time with friends including annual trips to a northwoods lakeside resort.
Jerry is survived by his children, Karen (Al) Ziegler, Kathy (Joe) Legris, Ron (Diane) Koch, and Jay (Erica) Koch; grandchildren, Brenda (Robert) Paulos, Scott (Laura) Ziegler, Lisa (Josh) Bubolz, Travis (Kendall) Legris, Daniel (Zoe Wiedenbeck) Koch, Raina Koch, Sara Koch; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Levi Ziegler and Aubrielle Legris; sister, Geraldine Laufenberg; and brother-in-law, Wendelin Maier.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents; brothers and sisters, Francis Koch, Agnes Kohlman, Bernadette Breunig, John Koch, and Loretta Maier; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Koch, Adam Kohlman, Eugene Breunig, Bob and Mary Karls, and Bill and Diane Karls; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Molly and Frank Karls.
Funeral services were held on Tues Aug. 23, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church in Waunakee. Burial took place in the church cemetery.
Jerry's wife suffered with Alzheimer's disease. In lieu of flowers the family will be making memorial donations to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.