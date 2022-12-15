John M. Gregorich
June 16, 1936 - December 5, 2022

Waunakee, WI - Waunakee- John M. Gregorich passed away December 5 at his home. He was born June 16, 1936 to Matt and Katie (Klapatauskas) Gregorich at Greenwood, WI. John excelled in a variety of sports in high school and college. After he graduated with honors from Greenwood High School he enlisted in the Army. He was deployed to Japan for much of his two-year duty. After the Army, he enrolled at Wisconsin State College-River Falls. He majored in Agriculture Education and upon graduation began his 39-year career at Rural Mutual Insurance Co. Madison, WI. John worked in the Underwriting Dept., receiving his CPCU and CLU certification. The latter part of his career was spent in the Marketing Dept.

