June 30, 1937 - July 8, 2022
Waunakee, WI - Marie E. Sweno, 85, of Waunakee WI, passed away peacefully after losing a long battle with cancer on Friday July 8, 2022 at the Hospice Center in Fitchburg. Marie grew up on a farm outside of Whitewater, WI, where she met and married her husband Arnie Sweno, who passed away in 2017.
Marie is survived by three sons, Dennis his wife Jackie, three grandchildren Jessica, husband Peter, two great grandchildren, Mason and Harper Nash, Josh, wife Amanda Sweno, Kimberly, fiancé Trevor, Rich, one grandchild Mike and Ashley, one great grandchild Connor, DuWayne, wife Ronda, two grandchildren Lauren, husband Lucas, two great grandchildren, Brechyn and Caldyr Plant, Kaitlyn, husband Ben, one great grandchild, Maeva Schuh and two dogs Teddy and Maria.
When Marie worked in food service at the Waunakee High School, she was known as "Ma Sweno". One of Marie's many qualities was her kindness and giving personality. If someone needed something Marie was right there to help out. She loved to knit, so she would knit small caps for the premature babies at the hospital. Where Marie lived, she had nature all around. Marie loved to watch the many species of birds that would come to feed in her back yard. Marie was blessed to have a Great Horned Owl who would visit her each year. Marie had a lot to say about the squirrels, but none of it was very positive.
Marie also had a green thumb, she loved to grow vegetables, flowers and many other plants, one of her many favorites was yellow roses. I am sure her childhood on the farm had a lot to do with her success. Marie also had a love of animals, her house seemed more like a zoo at times with the many pets over the years, including a racoon and duck. Marie loved to dance with her husband Arnie, each Friday evening you could find them at Lake Windsor dancing the night away. Marie never learned to swim, but she loved to travel to the ocean each year with her husband Arnie, just to watch the waves and walk on the beach.
Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 18, 2022. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a service to celebrate Marie's life. A light lunch will be served immediately following the service. The burial at Vienna Cemetery, Waunakee, will be at 2 PM. In memory of Marie please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities; UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare.
"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." Helen Keller. We know you are now in the hands of God and reunited with your husband Arnie, your mother and your father.
Please share your memories of Marie at www.CressFuneralService.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI