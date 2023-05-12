Waunakee, WI - Mary G. Breunig of Waunakee passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 at BrightStar Senior Living in Waunakee. Mary was born April 21, 1929, at St. Mary's Hospital in the city of Madison to Anthony J. and Loretta B. (Noltner) Kaltenberg. Mary was a self-described tomboy. As a little girl she loved hunting, fishing, and working outside with her dad on the seed farm. She met the love of her life, Jerome Breunig, at a dance in Springfield Corners. They married in 1950 and on March 1st they moved just down the road from where Mary grew up where she would then work side by side with Jerome. They founded Breu-Kal Farms and raised three sons. When they weren't farming, Mary and Jerome traveled the countryside, taking many memorable trips to every state in the continental United States and all provinces of Canada. They toured Europe in 1973. These trips included taking each of their grandchildren on a trip of their choice in their motor home, ranging from Disney World to Canada. They wintered for many years in warmer places like Florida and Laughlin, Nevada.
Mary was a strong-willed woman, wonderful mother and great cook, hosting many gatherings as her family grew. Her preference was to do anything outside rather than inside the house, digging up corn seeds shortly after they were planted to see if they had germinated. She served on the Friends of Schumacher Farm board of directors for many years. She loved farming and lived in her home for just over 73 years. After Jerome died in 2013, she was often seen walking around the farm checking the crops or sitting on the chairs outside her home, getting an occasional "beep beep" from those who drove by. She was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee.
Survivors include her three sons; Daniel (Marjean), Gerald (Debbie), and Kurt (Peggy); seven grandchildren; Anton, Meghan, Michael, Heather, Heidi, Kristopher and Christopher; eleven great-grandchildren and her sister Joan Schorr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, her brother, James Kaltenberg, her sister, Loretta Raemisch and her grandson, Matthew Breunig.
Funeral services will be held on Wed. April 19,2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Wed from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to thank those who helped us care for Mom over the past two years; staff at Dean Clinic Waunakee, SSM Health at Home, Waunakee Senior Center staff, Meals on Wheels volunteers, BrightStar Care and special in-home caregiver Cece, Promedica/Heartland Hospice and, since March 3rd, phenomenal staff at BrightStar Senior Living of Waunakee.
Mom, say "hi" to Dad. We know you missed him dearly, but you are now finally together again and at peace.
