Mary G. Breunig

April 21, 1929 - April 11, 2023

Waunakee, WI - Mary G. Breunig of Waunakee passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 at BrightStar Senior Living in Waunakee. Mary was born April 21, 1929, at St. Mary's Hospital in the city of Madison to Anthony J. and Loretta B. (Noltner) Kaltenberg. Mary was a self-described tomboy. As a little girl she loved hunting, fishing, and working outside with her dad on the seed farm. She met the love of her life, Jerome Breunig, at a dance in Springfield Corners. They married in 1950 and on March 1st they moved just down the road from where Mary grew up where she would then work side by side with Jerome. They founded Breu-Kal Farms and raised three sons. When they weren't farming, Mary and Jerome traveled the countryside, taking many memorable trips to every state in the continental United States and all provinces of Canada. They toured Europe in 1973. These trips included taking each of their grandchildren on a trip of their choice in their motor home, ranging from Disney World to Canada. They wintered for many years in warmer places like Florida and Laughlin, Nevada.

