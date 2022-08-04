Matilda Catherine Flansburgh

Prairie du Chien, WI - Matilda Catherine (Laufenberg) Flansburgh passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2022, at the age of 93.
Matilda was born on November 20, 1928, in Waunakee, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of four children. In 1960 she married the love of her life, Paul Flansburgh at Saint Peters Catholic in Ashton, Wisconsin.
After they married, Matilda moved to Prairie du Chien where she and Paul farmed together on his family farm for many wonderful years. They raised four children together. Alan (Kathy) Flansburgh, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Carol (Glen) Fogerty, Scottsdale, Arizona. Karen (Edd) Plendl, Libertyville, Illinois, and Connie (Paul) Koecke, Franklin Tennessee. They were blessed with nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Matilda had a beautiful and giving heart and loved bringing joy to others. She spent endless hours volunteering, sharing her kindness and talents. She visited and prayed for the sick and baked hundreds of pies and loafs of bread for her church, friends, and neighbors. One of her greatest gifts was donating blood, giving over 13 gallons.
She belonged to Ladies and Homemakers Clubs and was very active in numerous card clubs, a passion both she and her husband Paul enjoyed together. Matilda was also very involved in the Catholic Knights, the Catholic Church and community. Her strong faith meant everything to her.
Her many hobbies included reading, gardening, canning, embroidering, and spending time her family, grandchildren, and friends. Her favorite song was "How Great Thou Art". Her favorite color was blue, and her favorite flower was a rose.
She and Paul were fortunate to spend nearly 62 years of marriage together. They enjoyed traveling and were able to visit 48 of the 50 states. Both having a love of Country Music, they honeymooned in Nashville and were able to visit again celebrating both their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries there.
Matilda was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert, and Caroline (Kalscheuer Laufenberg), a three-month old brother Roger, her sister Regina Statz, her brother Jack Laufenberg and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.
Matilda will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones.
We wish to express our gratitude for the wonderful nurses and staff at Prairie Maison for their amazing care and to all her friends and loved ones for your many prayers, visits, thoughts, and kindness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Church of the Holy Family Parish with Monsignor Charles Stoetzel officiating, burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien, WI. Friends may call the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday. Donations may be made in Matilda's honor to Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien, WI is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com
