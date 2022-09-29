DeForest, WI - DEFOREST - Paul George Zeier, age 63, passed away at his home from a heart condition on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Paul was born February 18, 1959 in Madison, WI to Herbert and Gertrude (Klein) Zeier. He attended Pumpkin Hollow grade school and graduated from DeForest Area High School in 1977. While at DeForest High School, he wrestled all four years, and made it to the state competition held at the UW Fieldhouse his junior and senior years. Paul was also a president of FFA, NHS, as well as a member of the junior prom court. He was a member of 4-H where he showed and won blue ribbons with his young heifers at the Dane Co. Fair, with one making it to the state level. Paul was a life-long farmer who loved his cows and calves. He had a strong faith and was a devoted member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in DeForest. Every December he would climb the large silo on his property and hang a large Christmas star that could be seen by passing cars on Interstate 90. Paul had a reputation for eating, he could load a plate like you couldn't believe. He was still driving the first car he ever bought, a 1986 Monte Carlo. Paul enjoyed the Packers and Badgers, even going to the Rose Bowl. Paul lived life on his own terms and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his siblings, Gary (Charlotte) and their children Mark and Ryan, and grandchildren William and Liliana; Thomas; David and his children Aric and Megan; Eileen; Kenneth (Debbie) and their children, Sophia (Jordan) Skeith and grandson James, other children Troy and Fiona; Barbara (Matt) Tokuz and their children Jared and Justin. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Karen; and niece, Rose.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, October 7, 2022 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Lake Road, DeForest, and again from 9:30AM until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com