Russell C. Wipperfurth

September 17, 1931 - September 21, 2022

Waunakee, WI - Russell C. Wipperfurth passed away September 21, 2022 at Brightstar Senior Living in Waunakee. He was born on September 17, 1931 in Waunakee, Wisconsin, to Anton and Christine Wipperfurth. While skating at Tenney Park, he met the love of his life. He wed Elizabeth Stewart on September 1, 1956. Their marriage was an adventure especially for a woman who moved here from Scotland at a young age. Raising five children, farming, showing horses, and driving a motor home yearly to Florida. A second home in Wisconsin Dells was their sanctuary. Entertaining around a campfire or singing, making friends came easy to Russ. In January of 1972 he opened his own plumbing business Russ' Plumbing in Waunakee until his retirement in 1998. His boys started helping at a very young age and took it over upon his retirement. He was very proud of the business and satisfying customer needs in our community. His career in country music took off from there. Most recently Russ, then in his 80's, started a herd of beef cattle with his son-in-law Dave. "Betty" passed away too soon after 41 years of marriage.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Wipperfurth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.