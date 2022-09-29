Waunakee, WI - Russell C. Wipperfurth passed away September 21, 2022 at Brightstar Senior Living in Waunakee. He was born on September 17, 1931 in Waunakee, Wisconsin, to Anton and Christine Wipperfurth. While skating at Tenney Park, he met the love of his life. He wed Elizabeth Stewart on September 1, 1956. Their marriage was an adventure especially for a woman who moved here from Scotland at a young age. Raising five children, farming, showing horses, and driving a motor home yearly to Florida. A second home in Wisconsin Dells was their sanctuary. Entertaining around a campfire or singing, making friends came easy to Russ. In January of 1972 he opened his own plumbing business Russ' Plumbing in Waunakee until his retirement in 1998. His boys started helping at a very young age and took it over upon his retirement. He was very proud of the business and satisfying customer needs in our community. His career in country music took off from there. Most recently Russ, then in his 80's, started a herd of beef cattle with his son-in-law Dave. "Betty" passed away too soon after 41 years of marriage.
Russ was a devoted Catholic and lead a blessed life. He married Kay Kippley on October 26, 2001. The Kippley family was important to him and he was thankful for their love and support. His faith was tested when Kay passed away after 14 years of marriage.
Survivors include his five children: Deb (Dave) Helt, Sandi (Brad) Zellner, Russ (Janet) Wipperfurth, Teri (Neal) Reible and Jim (Lynn Grych) Wipperfurth; 12 grandchildren; Judy, David, Jeff, Ben, Dan, Nicki, Rachel, Carissa, Karlie, Elizabeth, Jake and Jesse; 20 great grandchildren; a sister Lorraine Schlimgen, brother LeRoy and sister-in-law Claire Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two spouses, brother Toky, sisters Joanie Statz and Sister Mary Jane, sister-in-law Margie Wipperfurth, brother-in-laws Paul Schlimgen, Harry Statz and James Stewart.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at St John's Catholic Church in Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at St. John's cemetery immediately following the mass followed by a lunch at Rex's Innkeeper in Waunakee.
He was so proud of his family and touched so many people in the community, always willing to help people and fix anything broken. He was everybody's friend. We will miss his smile, infectious laugh, whistling, the many bird feeders he has made and his obsession to trim trees.
Russ enjoyed many laughs and conversation with his pals at morning coffee. Many thanks to Jim Stephenson for his love, support and being such a good friend. Special thanks to Brightstar Senior Center and Heartland Hospice for all your help in assisting the family during this final journey.
