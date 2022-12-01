Sharon R. Hunter

November 25, 2022

Monroe, WI - Sharon Hunter, age 81, of Monroe Wisconsin, lost her long and brave battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, November 25, 2022. Sharon was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1941, the daughter of Walter R. and Ruby (Johnson) Dill. Sharon attended the Pine Hill Country School and graduated from the Black River Falls High School in 1959. Sharon attended UW La Crosse and UW Stevens Point and graduated in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She student taught in the Sun Prairie school system and volunteered in the Waunakee school system. She then became a full-time educator with the Waunakee Community School system where she remained for 37 years until her retirement. After teaching for a few years, Sharon received her master's degree in Primary Education from UW Madison.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Hunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.