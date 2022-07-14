Thomas J. Statz

March 23, 1935 - June 18, 2022
Waunakee, WI - Thomas John "Tom" Statz, age 87, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was the first born to George and Clara (Zander) Statz on March 23, 1935 in Martinsville, WI. Tom married Beverly "Bev" Bischoff on Aug. 4, 1960, and together they raised seven children.
Tom's family moved from Martinsville to Waunakee in 1941. He started school at St. Johns in Waunakee in 1942 where he put his German aside and was required to learn and speak English. The family farmed in Waunakee until 1945 then moved to Sun Prairie. Dad completed his 8th grade education at Sacred Hearts in 1949. He did not return to school and instead started farming with his dad at age 14. In 1955 dad left the farm to work for George M. Statz in construction. In 1957 he was drafted into the military where he served 18 months in Germany. He traveled around Europe in a 1949 Ford that he bought when he arrived there.
Dad met Mom at Turner Hall in 1952. In 1959 Mom and Dad built their first house on Woodland Drive in Waunakee and were married August 4, 1960. Dad went into the building business for himself and on January 1, 1965 joined Sil Maly to start TomSil Builders. They went on to build many residential homes, farm and commercial buildings in Waunakee and the surrounding communities.
Dad and Sil bought Smitty's Hall in 1978. They opened the Hofbrau Haus and Dad successfully ran the business for 18 years. He hosted the famous Friday Fish Fry (including his homemade corn fritters), Sunday Brunch, and many lunches, dinners and weddings. Mom & Dad shared their baked chicken recipe with St. Johns church picnic, where for many years they manned the ovens.
He was very active in the community including participation in The Civic Club, Rotary, Chamber, Knights of Columbus, Restaurant Association, Tavern League, and Waunakee Hockey Association.
Dad and Mom enjoyed 54 years of marriage and loved listening and dancing to polka music. They belonged to two card clubs for 50 plus years and were always up for a hand of cards.
Dad taught us the importance of sharing a meal and a story with family and friends. He was an exceptional storyteller and a great cook. He enjoyed good drinks and dinner, especially at his children's homes and at Rex's Innkeeper.
He was a strong mentor to his children and to all their friends and neighbors with whom he shared his values and strong work ethic. He was very proud of his children and above all they will be his legacy.
Tom is survived by his seven children, Dennis (Laurie), Matt (Jonie), Diane (Bruce) Miller, Mary (Bill) O'Connell, Pam Whalen, Penny (Tim) Gessler, and Robin (Ali); his grandchildren, Shane and Alex Statz, Leah and Cole Statz, Haley, Hannah and Hudson Miller, Danny (Natalie), Shaun (Annie), Patrick (Allie) and Caitlin O'Connell, Quinn Whalen and Alexis (Matt) Brady; Nate, Zach, Alex Gessler and Krisi (Brian) Stark, and Melody Statz; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan and Maggie O'Connell, Charlie and Wilder O'Connell, Brecken, Callan and Rosie Stark and Rozlyn Brady. He is also survived by his brothers: Richard (Veronica) Statz, James (Kathy) Statz, and Roger (Betty) Statz); sister-in-law, Shirley Statz and brother- in- law Ivan Frank.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly on May 25, 2015, his parents, his brothers Danny Statz and Donnie Statz, his sisters Catherine Keller and Phyllis Frank, his in-laws Herman and Mabel Bischoff, his sisters-in-law Virginia Olson, Sharon Bischoff and Terri Statz; his brothers-in-law Don Keller and Bennie Olson.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Waunakee.
A heartfelt thank you to the Right at Home staff for their care of Dad. A special thank you to Monsignor James Gunn and the Hospice team from SSM Health.
"Dad, you blessed us with so much; especially with each other and our families. Now we will celebrate you through our cherished memories and will continue to tell your story."
Rest in peace Dad and enjoy dancing again with Mom.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513