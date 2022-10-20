Thomas Lee Knishka

February 5, 1938 - October 7, 2022

Waunakee, WI - WAUNAKEE-Thomas Lee Knishka died at home after a brief illness on October 7, 2022 at the age of 84. Tom was born on February 5, 1938 to Joseph and Susan Knishka in Park Falls, WI. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 and immediately joined the Army with an honorable discharge in 1962. Tom went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Job opportunity took him to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he met his love and partner for life, Elsie Michaels. Together they raised their son, Scott, in LaCrosse, WI followed by Freeport, IL. Before settling in Waunakee, WI to be near their grandchildren, Tom and Elsie lived in Boerne, TX and Appleton, WI.

