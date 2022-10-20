Waunakee, WI - WAUNAKEE-Thomas Lee Knishka died at home after a brief illness on October 7, 2022 at the age of 84. Tom was born on February 5, 1938 to Joseph and Susan Knishka in Park Falls, WI. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 and immediately joined the Army with an honorable discharge in 1962. Tom went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Job opportunity took him to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he met his love and partner for life, Elsie Michaels. Together they raised their son, Scott, in LaCrosse, WI followed by Freeport, IL. Before settling in Waunakee, WI to be near their grandchildren, Tom and Elsie lived in Boerne, TX and Appleton, WI.
Tom is survived by his wife, Elsie; son, Scott (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Ryan, Caili, and Tom of Waunakee, and Matthew of Monico, WI; brother, Bob (Verna) of Wausau, WI; nephew, Jim (Anita) Knishka; and niece, Traci (Perry) Landowski. We were all blessed to have Tom in our lives and will cherish the many memories we have of a man who was a role model to us of kindness, love, and devotion.
Funeral services will be held on Monday Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." -Thomas Campbell
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
