Thomas Stanley Stevens
December 26, 2022

Waunakee, WI - Thomas Stanley Stevens (Stypinski), 84, passed into the arms of the Lord Jesus on December 26, 2022. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Chicago, IL to Stanley and Eugenia (Potocki) Stevens. Tom contracted polio as a young boy and bravely fought its effects his whole life. After high school, he entered a Jesuit seminary for 2 years, before deciding to attend college at St. Louis University where he received a B.S. in Philosophy, followed by medical school at Northwestern University. Tom was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam and Tacoma, WA in 1967-68.