William Joseph "Bill" Plendl
October 12, 1932 - August 21, 2022

Waunakee, WI - William Joseph Plendl (Bill), 89, of Waunakee passed away on August 21, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born to Bernard and Mary Plendl on October 12, 1932. Bill graduated from Lodi High School in 1950. He was drafted by the army, served in Korea, and was discharged in 1954. More than 60 years later he returned to Korea for a visit hosted by South Korea as a thank you to the troops for their aid in liberating South Korea. He said he enjoyed that trip to Korea much more than his first one.

