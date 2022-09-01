William Joseph "Bill" Plendl

Waunakee, WI - William Joseph Plendl (Bill), 89, of Waunakee passed away on August 21, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born to Bernard and Mary Plendl on October 12, 1932. Bill graduated from Lodi High School in 1950. He was drafted by the army, served in Korea, and was discharged in 1954. More than 60 years later he returned to Korea for a visit hosted by South Korea as a thank you to the troops for their aid in liberating South Korea. He said he enjoyed that trip to Korea much more than his first one.
Bill joined the Wisconsin State Patrol in 1956 and worked there until his retirement in 1987. He was one of two pilots who started the aerial enforcement program in 1963, known as the Eye In the Sky, or the Bear in the Air. Later he purchased his own plane and enjoyed his time in the air. Bill enjoyed wood working and shared his projects with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, particularly his annual trip to Canada with family.
Bill married Elizabeth (Betty) Buechner on July 2, 1955. Together they raised their family in Waunakee. He is survived by his children, Steve (Ann) Plendl, Kathy (Keith) Clemens, Karen (Larry) Meinholz, Dan (Chris) Plendl, Rich (Kris) Plendl, and Kevin (Debbie) Plendl; 19 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Bill is further survived by his sister Betty Lou Conley, and in-laws, Charlie and Louise Buechner, Rosie Johnson, and special friend Janet Schmitt. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2010, an infant son, Phillip, and an infant granddaughter, Emily. Further preceding him in death were his parents and in-laws, Jim Conley, Catherine and Carl Buechner, Florian and Edith Buechner, Tony and Elaine Buechner, Andy and Adela Buechner, Cyrilla and Gil Stephen, Jerome and Delores Ripp, Sr. Mary Buechner, Lorina Buechner, and Ken Johnson.
Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and brother. He always said that the thing he was most proud of and grateful for was his large and loving family. He was so happy that everybody got along and were so supportive of each other. He had a wonderful sense of humor and passed that gift onto his children.
Funeral services were held on Friday Aug 26, 2022 at St John's Catholic Church in Waunakee. Burial took place in the church cemetery.
We would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and support. A special thank you to Home Again Assisted Living staff, your kindness and gentle, compassionate care for dad was very much appreciated.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
To plant a tree in memory of William Plendl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.