These three ladies, the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce staff, are a bright light and continue making an impact in the Waunakee Community.
During the pandemic, they were determined to keep their doors open to help guide members through the unknown.
They are doubling their efforts to reconnect with Chamber members and community through programs, events and festivals. For 2021 they have persevered through every project, including launching a new directory in February/March, and have even added events, like the Trap Tournament at North Bristol Sportsman Club in April.
They’ve had a few in-person member events, presented $1000 senior scholarships, and helped launch “Art on Main,” which showcases talented local artists. The artwork is auctioned off to support future projects that benefit the community through the Waunakee Creative Economy Initiative and the Endres Foundation.
This organization has stayed true to the mission to “advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Waunakee area so that its citizens and all areas of its business community shall prosper.”