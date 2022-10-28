At a time of global unrest, economic uncertainty ranging from inflation to recession fears, and with political discourse at a fever pitch, it's easy to lose track of what’s going on with local government.
Each year around this time local leaders set work priorities for the coming year by building a budget. This expansive document not only sets a plan of action but is also a statement of values. I think it's important government reflects the people it works for and is responsive to the moment at hand. That's why as County Executive I take what I hear from you throughout the year and create a vision for a county government that works the way you want it to.
People in this community care deeply for one another and the place they call home. What Dane County has in store for the coming year reflects what I hear time and time again—a desire for highly livable communities where empathy and compassion for our most vulnerable thrive.
We are now only weeks away from being the first county government in the region to achieve 100% renewable energy status—meaning we will soon produce more clean electricity through our solar developments than all our facilities use.
This enormous accomplishment will reduce our carbon footprint by over 40%, setting us on a course to be fully carbon neutral within years. We are capturing methane from our landfill and making it possible for private companies to convert cow manure into renewable, lower emission biogas for vehicles.
We are leading the way on the hard work needed to stem the advance of climate change, setting the template for how communities can make themselves both more sustainable and resilient.
We are advancing our work to improve access to behavioral health services across our communities. The budget I introduced a few weeks ago adds more teams of mental health professionals in our schools and our rural sheriff's precincts and adds staff to our Dane County Behavioral Health Resource Center, which continues to see increasing call volumes.
These comprehensive efforts combined will improve access to mental health care and, in turn, outcomes for families and their loved ones who struggle with behavioral health challenges and/or addiction.
The partnership we built between local growers and area food pantries at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the floor on what is possible with our county's emergency food supply network.
To date, Dane County has provided close to $20 million for the purchase and distribution of locally sourced goods. This past year, the program provided a safety net for those who struggled to make ends meet with life's basics due to inflation.
As I visited pantries, I saw the long lines of cars of families in search of their next meal while food supplies on shelves inside dwindled. That's why the budget I proposed for 2023 infuses another $6 million into our food pantries and local growers to keep Dane County's "Farm to Foodbank" initiative going through the coming year.
Teamed with another $1.5 million to build a new pantry and $2 million in emergency food grant awards, we can help buffer the impacts of high grocery prices on those in need.
In the midst of all the noise and distraction of these times, it’s easy to tune out. It's important people know their county government is hard at work, always innovating and building smarter ways to do the work they value. We are always ready to meet the moment, whatever that may be.
We have a demonstrated record of success of bringing people together and emerging with tangible, creative solutions to whatever the challenge is at hand.
It's an honor to serve as your County Executive and I'm grateful for all of the ideas I heard from you this year that shaped my 2023 Dane County budget.
First elected as county executive in 2011 after six years in the State Assembly, Parisi also served eight years as Dane County Clerk. Opinions expressed are his own.