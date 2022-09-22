  Wisconsin has big races this fall, for sure. The races for governor and U.S. Senate are nationally important.  But a lot of insiders are already eyeing the spring 2023 race for state Supreme Court, a seat that will determine ideological control of the high court.  

Three major candidates already have lined up to compete for the seat being vacated by the former conservative chief justice, Pat Roggensack.  The court now has a 4-3 conservative majority, though Justice Brian Hagedorn has sided with liberals on several high-profile cases. If a left-of-center candidate won the seat now held by Roggensack, it would give liberals firm control of a court that could be asked to weigh in on high-profile issues such as abortion and redistricting.  