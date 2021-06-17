Dwelling on serendipity can help adjust our attitudes, and if you look around, you can find it in Waunakee.
It’s right there at the Waunakee Public Library. In some ways, what appeared at times to be an impossible transformation from a contaminated foundry site to a lovely community space for cultural and education enrichment had little to do with chance.
Several Waunakee trustees, two village presidents and many public workers from Dane County, Waunakee and even the federal Environmental Protection Agency played major roles in facilitating the purchase and reclamation of the site. And the architect and builder also worked from well established plans.
But who could have anticipated how the new facility, with its patio in the park setting next to Six Mile Creek would have accommodated this community so well during the COVID-19 pandemic? Or how it would spark other ideas for improvements in that neighborhood?
Even during the worst of the pandemic, when the library was closed, the staff found a way to adapt the drive-through for book pick-ups, maintaining access to educational and cultural enrichment.
The large patio could accommodate people outdoors, and it also offers WiFi service. When health restrictions were loosened, allowing for some gathering with masks and distancing, the library’s ample size allowed residents in to check out books and other materials. And now that the facility is reopened fully, all sorts of programs, including workouts, are offered on the patio and indoors as well.
And the large community room now provides space for village board meetings, with space for distancing when those are heavily attended.
The rear parking lot at the library created a stir when it was proposed as an overflow site for the new Lamphouse apartment complex. Some viewed it as a compromise for the developer, with the village providing it only so the project could proceed within its own parking requirements.
But, since the Tribune office moved from its central South Street location, it’s become an ideal location for staff to park when we cover parades and happenings at Village Park. The lot, just behind Main Street, is perfect for visitors downtown, creating needed parking.
As the library was developed, so was the trail to neighborhoods west. It is now a safe, traffic-free pedestrian connection for families.
Yes, the project was expensive, but it has served the village in more ways than most could have imagined. Residents in the heart of the village’s downtown will see its benefits for generations to come.