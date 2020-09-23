It’s September, and for most hunters and anglers the next three months are golden. For me, that means bow hunting and fall musky fishing.
This is my 40th year of bow hunting, and I’ve been gun hunting and fishing a lot longer than that. My kids grew up on venison.
This fall also brings an election, and for sportsmen and women there’s a lot at stake. That’s why I’m voting for Joe Biden.
As a former DNR Secretary, I’ve been appalled as I have watched a steady erosion of environmental ethics and public land protection.
With the Trump administration, we’ve seen a rollback of rules protecting wetlands, streams and ponds. These are nurseries for fish and waterfowl, and wetlands in particular provide protection for drinking water and reduce runoff.
With the Trump administration we’ve seen executive orders allowing agencies to waive environmental reviews for highway, mine and pipeline projects, and attempts to gut the Endangered Species Act.
With the Trump administration we’ve seen the largest rollback in federal land protection in our nations’ history, including 1.2 million acres of public land newly opened for oil and gas leasing.
Those are just a few highlights. We’re all public landowners and our property is being robbed and exploited, and our waters despoiled.
We can put a stop to this.
Joe Biden will keep public lands in public hands. Biden will expand and fully fund the North American Wetlands Conservation Act to conserve critical habitat in the Great Lakes Region. Biden will expand, with robust funding, the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program, providing state grants for public access and fish and wildlife habitat.
Joe Biden will support expanded funding for CWD research. We may never have a magic bullet, but we clearly need more research at the university and state level.
The same holds true for Asian carp and other aquatic invasives. Biden will address these challenges with funding, research and action.
Oh, and one other thing.
If you’re a law abiding gun owner, Joe is one too, and he has no interest in taking your firearms. I taught Hunter Education and Firearms Safety for five years and proudly welcomed several hundred hunters, young and old, into the hunting community. Joe Biden supports universal background checks, and that’s good news for all of us. If you support Second Amendment rights to engage in hunting, shooting sports and home defense you’ve got nothing to worry about.
The NRAs’ been crying wolf too long, to line their coffers and support the corrupt and lavish lifestyles of their leadership. Don’t be fooled again.
Vote for Joe, and this time we really can make America great again!
Scott Hassett was Wisconsin DNR Secretary (2003-2007) and is currently a rural town board chairman in Jefferson County. He is co-chair of Sportsmen and Sportswoman for Biden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.