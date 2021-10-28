We’ve heard nearly constant reports of communities divided by ideological and political beliefs, and the acting out at school board meetings. In some communities, public servants on these boards have resigned or been recalled. During a time when social media posts can sow division, instances of real-life efforts to bring the Waunakee community together are especially appealing.
Last week’s Boo Bash and Trunk-or-Treat events brought hundreds families out to downtown Waunakee to celebrate Halloween activities. The former event invited them to visit the Waunakee depot, where the Chamber of Commerce staff, in full costumes, provided a list of participating business to trick-or-treat at. Kids spun a wheel for a prize, too. Dressed as comic book heroes, fairies, witches and a host of other characters, they then stopped at businesses throughout the community.
Village staff hosted the Trunk-or-Treat at the Waunakee Public Library’s parking lot where the costumed children could explore the displays in vehicles.
I got caught in the Main Street traffic jam as I ran errands after work, but my complaining-curmudgeon self was drowned out by my happy-to-see-happy-faces self. The costumes were fun, and I didn’t mind the extra five or 10 minutes it took to get from one side of town to the other. Kids and parents seemed to really enjoy the chance to dress up for Halloween in their community and check out all there was to see.
Waunakee has come a long way over the years, with the Chamber, library, Village Center and countless volunteers providing a variety of venues for residents to play in their community. It gets pretty busy sometimes for us at the Tribune these days. But the events allows Waunakee to be more than just a bedroom community. They invite people to dine and shop at the independently owned establishments.
The Chamber and village departments will also join forces around the holidays for the Light the Night with Santa event, another chance to come together. Really, as a community, we have much more in common than not.