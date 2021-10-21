Dane County’s public health officer, Janel Heinrich, has issued at least 18 different emergency orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency orders, which go back to March 2020, have at various times closed Dane County schools, banned public gatherings, and required everyone to wear face coverings. These orders have had more impact on our daily lives here in Dane County than any other recent decision made by any other county official.
I serve on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, representing a district that includes the village of Waunakee and part of the town of Westport. Although the county board is the legislative branch of county government, the county board has been virtually powerless over these emergency orders.
Let’s back up and provide a little background. Wisconsin has a state law that gives tremendous power to county public health officers. The law states that the county public health officer may “take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases” and “may forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics.”
Most significantly, the public health officer’s orders are not subject to the review or approval of anyone else in county government.
As we learned in high school civics class, the American system of democracy is based on “checks and balances.” Each branch of government limits and controls the power of the other branches, thus preventing any one person from obtaining absolute power.
Wisconsin’s public health law, while drafted with the best of intentions, fails the “checks and balances” test. Under current state law, the only way to block an order by the public health director is by filing a lawsuit and leaving it for a judge to decide.
However, judges merely interpret the law – in most instances, they don’t make policy. Moreover, judges are strictly limited in what evidence they can consider and with whom they may communicate. When ruling on a lawsuit, judges aren’t allowed to hold town hall meetings or answer phone calls from concerned citizens.
A better option would be to provide oversight authority to the county board, which is more responsive to the public than the judiciary and better suited to making public policy decisions.
I propose amending the state public health law to include a time limit and a ratification requirement. Any emergency order issued by a public health officer should be subject to a 30-day time limit. If the order is to remain in effect for more than 30 days, the order would have to be ratified by a majority vote of the county board. If the order were not approved by a county board vote, the order would be automatically canceled.
I respect the team of public health professionals at Public Health Madison and Dane County, and I believe public health decisions should be based on scientific evidence and medical knowledge. By having public health emergency orders reviewed and ratified by the county board, the public will ultimately have more trust in the orders, and the orders will have more public support.
By making this reform to state law, we will maintain the public health officer’s ability to quickly respond to emergencies. We will also guarantee that the county board will have a fair opportunity to review public health emergency orders, and that the people’s voice will be heard.
Tim Kiefer is an attorney and represents District 25 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.