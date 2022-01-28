Even as we find ourselves in the midst of another chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic, I remain hopeful for 2022. The Board will continue advancing initiatives on equity, criminal justice reform, and transparency in governance as we face the challenges of the coming year.
Throughout the pandemic, Dane County residents have spent hours walking the trails at our parks, and visiting the Henry Vilas Zoo. These great community assets should be accessible to everyone. The County Board has hired a consultant to provide specific recommendations regarding barriers to racial and social equity and access, including access to people of all abilities. The assessment will be completed in the first half of the year, with a final report in late summer.
Equal access to reliable internet is not shared throughout the County. While federal initiatives are currently in place to help off-set the cost of internet access for those who are unable to afford it, reliable internet simply does not exist in some rural areas. Last year, the County Board created a task force to develop approaches to increase internet access throughout the County, with recommendations expected by mid-2022.
In 2022, Dane County will realize the culmination of several years of hard work and collaboration as the Dane County Crisis Triage Center moves forward. The County Executive included $10 million in his 2022 budget, which the County Board enthusiastically approved, for a crisis triage center to provide mental health support to help deescalate situations, help keep individuals out of jail, and provide links to other forms of support. The initiative has received broad support and will be critical in addressing the behavioral health crisis in our community.
The County will need to make difficult decisions regarding the cost and capacity of the jail in the year ahead. While the County has studied and planned for a consolidated facility for a dozen years, social and economic realities have confounded our ability to move forward. Let me state the obvious: it is hard to fully embrace a new facility when the County has such stark racial disparities, despite ongoing efforts to improve the criminal justice system; it is challenging to say we need a facility of a certain size when the experience over the past two years has dramatically cut the number incarcerated; and, the longer we wait to act, the cost of a smaller, safer jail continues to climb – now estimated to cost over $170 million unless changes are made.
Nevertheless, it also remains true that the current jail on the 6th and 7th floor of the City-County Building is inhumane and unsafe and must be closed. Those who reside and work in this 70-year-old facility deserve that much. Doing nothing is not a responsible choice. As elected officials and policymakers, we will continue to work through the democratic process, holding informed debate and hearing from the public, to find a path forward to address this weighty issue in the coming weeks.
As always, the Dane County Board of Supervisors values transparency and encourages public engagement in the legislative process. Although our County Board meetings continue to take place in a virtual format, we will see a transition mid-year to a new, hybrid format to allow for participation both virtually and in-person.
Additionally, I want to encourage residents to reach out to your County Board supervisor. The contact information for members of the Board is available at https://board.countyofdane.com/Supervisors. If you want to know who your supervisor is, go to https://dcimapapps.countyofdane.com/supervisors/
In this New Year, the Dane County Board members will continue to work together to address some old issues and embrace new opportunities. We look forward to hearing from residents to inform our decisions to help ensure Dane County is a safe, healthy, and equitable place for all.