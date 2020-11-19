We’ve heard a lot about divisiveness in our communities lately, particularly concerning the presidential election and safeguards during the coronavirus pandemic.
In politics, perhaps never before have voters felt such vitriol for the candidate they voted against.
The coronavirus has created a deep divide among those who support lockdowns and mask mandates to stop the virus spread and those with deep concerns about personal freedoms.
Toss in the recent killings and harm done to Black people at the hands of police, and deep racial divides have surfaced, as well.
Thankfully in Waunakee, an effort is underway to bring the community together around a topic we can all rally around: peace.
A Peace Walk — with the option of a driving, too — is planned for this Sunday. The organizers include students and a number of community members have one mission, to showcase the various service clubs, student groups and other organizations and how they work for the village.
No matter how we voted in the Nov. 3 election, we can all agree on one thing. We want our community to remain close-knit, a place where despite our disagreements, we can support one another as neighbors. We want some sense of unity and a feeling of belonging.
The Peace Walk will begin at the Waunakee Village Center at 4 p.m. and end up at the Village Park, as the Rotary in Lights displays are illuminated for the winter season. Many have ordered meals through Taher, the Waunakee school district’s food service, to enjoy with their families afterwards.
The event is meant to be shared by all, so those who cannot attend can watch it livestreamed. Those who walk are urged to wear masks and keep a safe distance from others. Driving is an option, as well.
Take some time to participate in this admirable collaborative effort to create unity in Waunakee. It is one more reason this is the only Waunakee in the world.
For more information, visit the Facebook page, Waunakee Peace Walk.
