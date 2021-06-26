Waunakee Community, You made it possible, and you make it happen!
The Project Graduation committee expresses gratitude to all who donated, volunteered, and/or invested time, effort and energy on behalf of the Waunakee High School Class of 2021 for its “Project Graduation.” We salute you!
You may be a neighbor, patron, business owner, customer, parent/guardian, school staff member, friend or fan who stepped up to make a difference with your time, spirit of volunteerism, or with generous monetary or product donations. We feel proud and pleased with all that has been provided and accomplished. Kudos to the kids, and kudos to teamwork -- the spirit of honoring, giving and sharing.
Project Graduation 2021’s committee of volunteers commenced its work in February, prioritizing what might work and could happen in such unfamiliar circumstances, planning small celebrations for our seniors, as well as partnering with last year’s Post Prom committee. Little did we know that we would be able to host an in-person event just a few months thereafter, once the Dane County Health mandate was lifted this late spring.
Historically, Project Graduation was an all-night lock-in event until 5 a.m. to safely celebrate the high school career, giving kids the opportunity to be together and supervised by caring parents/guardians in a setting free from drugs and alcohol.
This year’s 2021 celebration continued with a twist. In spring, Waunakee high school seniors were treated to a drop-in and go breakfast at Ripp Park; they received T-shirts that featured the senior year experience; and signage was posted throughout the school grounds to honor the graduates and their achievement.
Additionally, students from the Intermediate School crafted spirit signs that were displayed in the high school. After the commencement ceremony on June 5, the Class of 2021 enjoyed a spirited and customized or “blended” experience, both in-person and virtual. There was no fee for the graduates to participate.
It started with pizza, snacks and beverages for the event attendees. Then, a local band, Quick and Painless, performed. Hypnotist Chrisjones, who appeared on America’s Got Talent, followed and gave an amazing, jaw-dropping performance. The evening ended by with a raffle and grand prizes worth thousands of dollars to the graduates who chose to participate. All of this would not have happened without such goodness and heartfelt effort! We approcate all who volunteered their time and donations to make the event a success. You made a difference.
We are proud and pleased that we have this accomplishment to reflect upon. We’re grateful for what we learned and entertained -- celebrating the Class of 2021 in style. Class of 2022 Parents/Guardians: Are you ready and willing to step up to carry on and go forth? The event does take time to plan, and you would likely want to start this fall.
If interested, please contact Lynelle Harrison (Class of 2021 Chair) at waunagradparty@gmail.com. You will not regret the time and effort you put in for an exciting event for your graduating seniors, and you will find yourself amidst a caring community as you identify and create ways and means to engage one and all. Cheers to all our graduates, volunteers, and donors!