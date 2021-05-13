At our home and many others here in Wisconsin, the past two weekends have been all about gardening, getting plants we began as seeds in late February into the ground.
As we weeded beds, prepared soil, and finally planted tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and other vegetables, my husband and I hoped for a bountiful harvest. But with gardening, you never know what cards Mother Nature will deal. She could throw down a rainy summer with little sunshine or a dry, hot season that bakes the soil. Nothing is certain.
Uncertainty has been a constant in the past 14 months, since the COVID-19 pandemic’s emergence here in the United States. It’s the one thing we can count on. First, we were uncertain as to exactly how contagious the virus was and the most effective means of transmission. Then we didn’t know when vaccines would come.
The last report I read stated that 61 percent of Dane County’s population had had at least one vaccine. But because of the abbreviated clinical trial time, we still aren’t positive how long the vaccines will last or exactly how effective they are. Those of us who have received the vaccine don’t know when we’ll need the next booster or how many boosters we’ll need in the future. Oh, and the variants of this virus create even more uncertainty.
We have only one shield against all that uncertainty: hope.
That same hope keeps gardeners planting each year, and not only vegetables but flowers, as well. Along with our four raised beds for the vegetables, Tim and I weeded two flower beds for more plants purchased from the Friends of the Waunakee Public Library’s perennial sale.
A few of those — two butterfly bushes and milkweed plants — went into a bed I created for three peony bushes two years ago. A raccoon repeatedly dug up one of the peonies that spring, eventually killing it, but the others survived. I could have just given up on planting anything there, but I’m coasting on hope for colorful, fragrant blooms, instead. That bed is now mulched and is a much prettier sight to behold, at least for now.
Anyone on the fence about getting vaccinated might want to try embracing the hope it brings and go ahead and do it. Right now, vaccinations seem like the only way out of this global pandemic, so we can resume healthy interaction.
One thing is for sure: Uncertainty isn’t going away. We’ll have to learn ways to manage that feeling, to hope a bit more for the best.