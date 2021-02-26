Early on in his speech introducing his Badger Bounce Back Budget plan on Tuesday, Governor Evers said something critically important:
“Don’t let anyone tell you we can’t spend within our means while still supporting Wisconsinites who need help to recover.”
Governor Evers has it exactly right. We can fix what has been broken during the struggles of the past year and build on the pre-pandemic normal to make life better for all Wisconsinites than it was before the pandemic. We can bounce back from this deadly virus and move forward towards a better future.
Some politicians have tried to force false choices on Wisconsinites. They have told us we need to choose between supporting the elderly and the young and those who, for whatever reason, need a little help or, alternatively, supporting our businesses and growing the economy. The past year has revealed that there was never a tension between those goals. Our economic well-being as a community is tied to our schools, our public health departments, our hospitals, and so much more. The Badger Bounce Back Budget is saying “yes” to public health, “yes” to well-funded schools where all our children can thrive, “yes” to supporting local businesses and innovation, and “yes” to being fiscally responsible and thinking long-term for the next generation.
This budget is future facing at its heart. Wisconsinites will surely hear a lot about some of the big-ticket items like Medicaid expansion, historic investments in public schools, and economic support for our agricultural economy, innovation, and small businesses. These measures are important, and they’ll make a difference in the lives of so many Wisconsin families. But I want to focus on a couple of the changes that might fly under the radar in the public debate and politics—it's these policies that build for the future of our families and exemplify the long term thinking in this budget.
Governor Evers’ budget would expand the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which would make more workers eligible for family medical leave and permit leave to care for a grandparent, grandchild, or sibling, and allow FMLA for medical quarantine. We know that not all families look the same, but we all want to make sure our loved ones are cared for when they’re ill. No Wisconsinite should have to leave a family member that needs care at home alone for fear of losing their job. This isn’t revolutionary, but it does permit working families the flexibility and stability to hold onto a job and care for a loved one in need.
The Evers budget also includes tax savings for low and middle-income families, many of whom haven’t recovered the way that wealthy individuals and corporations have from the economic fallout of the pandemic. It provides $450 in tax relief to low and moderate income Wisconsinites, creates a nonrefundable credit for family caregivers, increases the Earned Income Tax Credit for working families, and provides credits for rent, property taxes, and childcare for low-income families. A lot of families have struggled to balance virtual schooling, caring for an elderly family member, and health costs during this pandemic and this budget recognizes and helps compensate the important and often thankless work of raising children or caring for seniors.
The Badger Bounce Back Budget is full of thoughtful provisions that will ease some of the burdens that Wisconsin families and communities face. Fundamentally, the Evers budget is a budget of compassion, a budget that prioritizes equity, a budget that will care for our communities, a budget for a better future. It’s a budget of “yes”.
The people of the state of Wisconsin have already joined the Governor in his emphatic “yes” to a better future and rejecting the divisive and scarcity politics of the past. Many of us already support the policies that Governor Evers is proposing. And, as the Governor said, change won’t happen without us. The Badger Bounce Back Budget invests in us, and it can become a reality if we show our support. We’ve shown time and time again that a chorus of “yes” from all over Wisconsin, united across race and place, can overcome the handful of politicians who put corporations and the wealthy ahead of families. If Wisconsinites stand together, we can make not just this budget, but a better future for us and our children, a reality.
Nicole Safar is the Executive Director of A Better Wisconsin Together.
