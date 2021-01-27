A Neighborhood Listening Session with Village President, Chris Zellner, took place on Thursday, Jan 21. He was joined by Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and Village Trustee Kristin Runge. While the session was open to the public for whatever community members wanted to discuss, a significant part of the conversation and most of the questions were related to the blasting activities that are underway in our community.
Specifically, residents asked questions about Heritage Hills, the frequency of these blasts and the intensity. Concern was raised and some asked how people can learn about these scheduled blasts. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the Waunablog. You are invited to suggest topics for future blog posts. Email your ideas to lhelt@waunakee.com or call (608) 850-8500.
Zellner, Schmidt and Runge indicated they were unaware of any Village ordinances for blasting and whether or not there were any applied to the Veridian agreement. Zellner cited that the blasting topic will be added to the upcoming Village Board meeting agenda and that they would reach out to Veridian to learn more about the ongoing activity.
Various Neighborhood Listening Session participants expressed concern over the implications and ramifications of this quarry activity. Questions were also raised about existing village ordinances related to blasting and quarries. Zellner indicated that he cannot comment at length due to a lawsuit that involves the Village at this time.
A group of Waunakee and Westport residents have joined together to appeal the recent decision of the Waunakee Zoning Board of Appeals from Sept. 24, 2020, that the existing stone quarry at the corner of Easy Street and Schumacher Road may be extended into the adjacent farm field to the south of the existing quarry without being subject to the Village of Waunakee Zoning Ordinance.
As proposed, the 30-acre farm field adjacent to the Waunakee Heights subdivision to the west, the new Heritage Hills subdivision to the south, two residential properties along Schumacher Road to the east, and immediately southeast of the North Ridge subdivision will be worked as a quarry to within 50 feet of its boundaries, with all the blasting and accompanying surface mining activity that entails.
The named plaintiffs in the action filed in Dane County Circuit Court on Nov. 20, 2020, are owners of homes that either abut or are located with a few hundred feet of the field proposed for the quarry expansion. As set out in the Zoning Board’s decision, both the existing 40-acre parcel containing the existing quarry and the adjacent proposed 30-acre farm field slated for the proposed quarry expansion are owned by Quincy Ridge, LLC, which is owned by Donald C. Tierney, Joanne K. Tierney, and Jerad R. Tierney.
According to the Zoning Board decision, the property is located in the Town of Westport but is subject to Village of Waunakee Zoning authority by agreement of the Village and the Town. The appeal disputes that the Zoning Board correctly applied the law that allows the continuation of property uses that existed prior to adoption of zoning to the 30-acre proposed expansion area and seeks to overturn the Zoning Board’s ruling that the terms of the zoning ordinance do not apply to a quarry operation on the 30-acre field.
During the Neighborhood Listening Session, Zellner and community members asked “if it’s time for a compromise.” Nothing yet has been scheduled to discuss an agreement that is reached by each side making concessions.
Per the village website, any questions or concerns about the Easy Street Quarry should be directed to Don Tierney, Livable Communities at (608) 575-6538. Questions or concerns regarding the drilling and blasting process should be directed to DJ Dolphin, Olson Explosives, Inc. at (608) 778-8430 or by email, ddolphin@olsonexp.com. Zellner and Schmidt closed the listening session, encouraging people to contact them by email or phone at (608) 576-7341 or by email, czellner@waunakee.com and Schmidt at tschmidt@waunakee.com.
