Back in early May, after we’d all been hunkered down for several weeks taking precautions against the coronavirus, the slogan, “We’re all in this together,” blanketed the airwaves. It seemed every commercial announced it; television specials with musicians and comedians raising funds for food pantries and other causes were aired under its umbrella.
A month later, after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, protests and riots broke out, and for a moment, that phrase appeared to be lost in the wind.
But now, many in the country seem to be unified again, not just in efforts to protect ourselves and one another from COVID-19, but to affect social change.
Conversations have begun about police reform, bias and social injustice. Protestors of all ages, all colors and cultures have taken to the streets in cities across not only the United States, but worldwide, demanding equal treatment. And in the U.S., police have joined, as well. Even in Waunakee, students and families have demonstrated to show their support.
Many are reading books and watching films, reflecting on their own bias and this country’s history of racism, searching for ways to improve our society.
These conversations will be necessary to address inequities in this country’s educational, criminal justice and health care systems. Reforms are also needed in the work force at companies where bias is seen in hiring practices and people of color receive unequal treatment. Housing practices that encourage segregation also should be addressed. Really, instances of abuse by police are a symptom of a much deeper problem, not the cause. While police practices may need reform, systemic inequity runs much deeper.
Skepticism is understandable. This country has had this conversation again and again, and yet we continue to witness the most visible, violent outcome of racism – people of color killed in confrontations with police. President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964, prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, and while segregation is illegal, many are still denied human rights.
Waunakee residents and leaders began a conversation about inclusion before George Floyd’s death, and they will continue to work toward a more accepting culture. As this village grows, diversity does, as well, and so this discussion is needed now more than ever. Confronting our own bias and seeking change are not comfortable but critical if we expect a better community and future.
We can continue to hope if we believe we truly are all in this together.
