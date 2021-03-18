The spring equinox is just about a week away, and as the critters emerge from the winter, we may have opportunities to help them along. Since moving to the Town of Vienna, I’ve twice had that chance.
Saturday, I was scoping out spots on our property to plant flowers. I headed down our driveway toward the road where a black salamander was trucking along, presumably having awakened from his winter hibernation, or brumation as it’s called for amphibians.
In the fall, salamanders and other cold-blooded creatures move from ponds to find spots in the earth to sleep, then return to the water in the spring.
Across the road and just to the north of our property are wetlands, and the little guy was on the gravel shoulder, attempting to cross the road. A car was approaching, so I put my hand in front of the salamander, and he defensively tucked his head into his body and froze.
The car passed, and I walked away, giving it some space and security. When I returned, the salamander had safely ambled across and was on his way to the marsh. Had I mustered a little more courage, I’d have picked him up and walked him across, but, well, yuck. Besides, the little guy looked pretty scared of me.
Two years ago, I had a similar experience with a snapping turtle trying to cross the road, but at a much slower pace. This was a big guy, about a foot in diameter. I was driving home that day and mustered up some courage. I pulled over to the shoulder, grabbed a blanket from the car, and picked the turtle up, then walked him across, his arms flailing in midair. When I set him down, he lumbered away with as much speed as he could muster. The experience was pretty exhilarating, at least for me. He might tell this story differently.
I had read a Department of Natural Resources press release days earlier about how to approach turtles in the spring with all sorts of do’s and don’ts. Do walk an amphibian or reptile across a road in the direction it is headed. Don’t move it in the opposite direction. And no, don’t adopt it, take it home, and name it Harvey. If you’re like me and timid about touching wild animals, you can use a towel or a blanket to pick it up.
Since the pandemic, many have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors. I find all wildlife fascinating, though I’d rather look at some from afar — take snakes for instance. But, while spending time in nature, let’s respect the wildlife in their homes. Humans have engineered this planet, so now our responsibility is to look out for creatures great and small.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.